Ribchester Art Exhibition this Sunday and Monday

Ribchester Art Club is holding its Annual Art Exhibition in 2019 on Sunday and Monday (August 25 and 26).

There is a raffle on entry, a craft stall and refreshments.

Many paintings on display are also available for sale as well as some unframed artwork from previous years at a reduced price.

Members of the club invite everyone to come along to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Parish centre, Stydd Lane, Ribchester PR3 3YQ between 10am and 4pm each day over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Art Club meets at the same address on the first and third Wednesday of each month at at 1.30pm-3.30 pm.

(Demonstrations/workshops may begin a little earlier.)

New members are always welcome.

Enquiries to 07779 410369.