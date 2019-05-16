Russian ballet heads to Preston Guild Hall

Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns for their annual UK tour with a vibrant and enchanting full touring ballet production.

Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love are just some of the elements which will be brought together by this renowned Russian company. A highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Nutcracker is an eternal seasonal favourite, directed and choreographed by the former award winning Bolshoi Ballet Soloist, Konstantin Uralsky.

This ballet continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of all generations across the world.

The Nutcracker will be performed on Sunday, October 20 at Preston Guild.

Call 01772 804444.