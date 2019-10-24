Shakespeare tour comes to Blackpool

For the first time the Royal Shakespeare Company will tour three productions to six regional theatres, playing for two weeks in each venue.

As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew and Measure for Measure will visit Blackpool Grand in 2020.

The company will feature 27 actors, who will each appear in two of the three productions.

As You Like It is directed by Kimberley Sykes, The Taming of the Shrew by Justin Audibert and Measure for Measure by RSC artistic director, Gregory Doran.

Set design for all three productions is by Stephen Brimson Lewis, director of design for the RSC.

See The Royal Shakespeare Company productions at Blackpool Grand from March 28 - April 1, 2020.

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.