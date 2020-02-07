Shirley Ballas to bring her brand of magic from the dancefloor to the stage as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella pantomime at Blackpool Opera House

Glittering belle of the ballroom Shirley Ballas will bring her magic back to Blackpool starring as the Fairy Godmother at the Opera House in the first pantomime to be held at the renowned theatre in 60 years.

West End producer Mark Goucher announced the dancing star and head judge of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing will play the coveted role in 'Cinderella' which opens on December 13 2020.

The family production is set to welcome an all-star cast for its three week run and tickets are on sale now. Shirley is expected to perform in all performances with exception of will not be Saturday December 19 due to Strictly Come Dancing commitments.

Speaking on the part the champion ballroom dancer said: "I'm so thrilled to be coming home to Blackpool this Christmas.

"I have made so many special memories there. To be coming back to be part of the first pantomime there in over 60 years is such an honour. I can't wait!"

This won't be Shirley's first venture into pantomime having made her pantomime debut as Mother Nature in Jack and the Beanstalk in Liverpool, a role she reprised last year in Darlington.



She is the only person ever to have won the British Open to the World Latin American Championships in Blackpool with two different partners and has won the title three times, having reached the final 17 times.

She is a 10 times United States Latin American champion and the recipient of three Carl Alan Awards, the Oscars of the dance world.

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens said: “It's great to be bringing a pantomime back to the Winter Gardens after such a long absence and the scale and quality of

the production is set to be spectacular.

"After spending so many years dancing at the Winter Gardens, not to mention winning countless titles, to have Shirley cast in one of the lead roles is perfect.

"We know that she will bring her own magic to the tale of Cinderella for thousands of families this Christmas and we are delighted to be welcoming her home.

Tickets are already selling fast, so while Christmas feels far away at the moment, don't delay as it’s set to be a real jewel in the crown of our 2020 programme."

Producer Mark Goucher added: “We are thrilled to be working with Shirley Ballas on this exciting new production.

"Her elegance and long history with Blackpool makes her the perfect casting for this lavish pantomime.

"The Opera House has enjoyed years of Christmas musicals, but not since the production of Dick Whittington in 1956, has a family pantomime played at the Winter Gardens.

"To celebrate the return of pantomime to the venue, each performance will have over 100 tickets priced at just £10 providing unbelievable value and the opportunity for all to experience theatre at Christmas time."

For more information visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk