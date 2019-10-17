Sir Cliff Richard tour heads to Blackpool

Sir Cliff Richard is indisputably one of Britain’s all-time greatest hit-makers with over 60 years in the British music industry.

Cliff has staggeringly sold over 250 million albums worldwide achieved 14 number one singles, and seven No.1 albums while also having huge success in films, musicals, and television shows that have all contributed to the legend that is Cliff Richard.

The 2020 UK tour supported by Live Nation kicks off on September 23, 2020 in Gateshead Sage with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including Winter Gardens Blackpool on September 27, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday( October 25), at 9am.

For information about opening times, concessions and general ticketing information call the box office on 0844 856 1111.