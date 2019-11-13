Tango Fire to perform at Blackpool Grand

Following its seventh sold-out season at Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre in London’s West End, Andrew Kay presents the award-winning Tango Fire, who will perform at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre for one night only on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Starring internationally renowned Argentinian Tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, who are joined by a cast of extraordinary Tango dancers, including World Tango Champions, this is a journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

Six couples show off their footwork and routines accompanied by the Tango Fuego Quartet playing live music on stage.

To book tickets call 01253 290 190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.