The Last Quiz on Earth to be performed throughout Lancashire

An innovative new play by Alison Carr, from Box of Tricks theatre company, will be coming to Lancashire in March.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth tours unusual spaces until Saturday April 11.

The latest tour from Box of Tricks follows two sold-out tours of critically acclaimed Chip Shop Chips.

Pre-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Quiz Night on Earth, plunges audiences in to the drama of the show.

Today the company can announce the cast for the unique production which will be staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, village halls, community arts

centres and local pubs.

Pub Landlady Kathy will be played by Meriel Scholfield; Meriel trained at RADA and is a regular on TV with appearances in all the major soaps including Coronation Street, fans may

recognise her from numerous appearances on the famous cobbles, she has also appeared in Last Tango in Halifax, Holby City and Doctors.

Shaban Dar takes the role of ‘host with the most’, pre-apocalyptic Quizmaster Rav. Shaban is a familiar face in theatre with credits including I Believe in Unicorns (Theatre Alibi),

Peggin Out (Unheard Theatre) and Brink (Royal Exchange Theatre).

Unexpected guests Bobby and Fran played by Chris Jack and Amy Drake bring plenty of drama to the piece when they arrive at the quiz with some unresolved business.

Chris Jack has appeared in a number of stage plays including Beryl (Octagon Theatre), Noughts and Crosses (Pilot Theatre/ Derby Theatre/ Coventry Belgrade) and Brighton

Rock (York Theatre Royal/ Pilot Theatre); his TV credits include Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Amy Drake’s TV credits include Cold Feet, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale. In theatre Amy has appeared in several productions including A Christmas Carol (Theatr Clwyd) and My Mother

Said I Never Should (Theatre by the Lake)

The cast of four will embark upon a UK tour throughout Spring 2020 –connecting with audiences in the heart of local communities.

It’s the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He’s the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected

guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show

gets quizzical!

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, associate producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Announcing the cast Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder said: “We’re really excited to announce the cast for our latest tour. We have four exceptionally talented actors and I’m looking

forward to creating a great piece of immersive theatre – and a great night out – with them.”

The Last Quiz Night on Earth will be performed at Calder Vale village hall on March 6 and Longton Victory Memorial Club on March 7, at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit http://spotonlancashire.co.uk/whats-on/.