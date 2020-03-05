The Overtones head to Blackpool Grand

Vocal harmony group The Overtones have announced their 11th UK tour which will be coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre on June 19.

Since getting together in 2010, The Overtones have forged a nationwide reputation after appearing on dozens of television shows across the UK and Europe including Dancing On Ice, BBC Breakfast and This Morning. In 2019, the group welcomed new member, Jay James who rose to prominence working with the likes of John Legend and as a finalist on The X Factor. Described as a pop, soul and doo-wop group, The Overtones are Mike Crawshaw, Darren ‘Daz’ Everest, Mark Franks and Jay James.

Tickets are available from - https://nvite.com/community/theovertones.