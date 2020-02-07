The Red Hot Chili Pipers will be coming to Blackpool as part of their UK tour in April.

The band’s fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems has been dubbed called ‘Bagrock’.

In June 2019, they released a new studio album, entitled Fresh Air which is the name of their tour this year.

In a new departure for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers many of the songs include lead vocals.

Some of the highlights are Leave the Light On featuring Tom Walker, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah and Shut Up and Dance from the American band Walk the Moon, both songs featuring singer Chris Judge on vocals.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers head to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on April 26.

Visit thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Red-Hot-Chilli-Pipers.htm.