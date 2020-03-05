The Royal Shakespeare Company returns to Blackpool Grand

The Royal Shakespeare Company makes a return visit to Blackpool Grand Theatre in March.

For the first time it will bring three shows to the area: the romantic comedy As You Like It, the often controversial The Taming of the Shrew, and a production of Measure for Measure. The RSC is back in the resort with a company of 27 actors from all corners of the UK, after entertaining audiences with A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2016 and Romeo and Juliet in 2018. However, it is the first time the RSC has brought three plays to the Grand over a two-week period.

Measure to Measure is on from March 25-26. As You Like It is from March 28-April 1. The Taming of the Shrew is from April 3-4. Telephone : 01253 290190 for tickets .