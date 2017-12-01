Get your skates on to see Wizard of Oz at the Pleasure Beach Arena

A cast of 65 talented young skaters invite you to follow the yellow brick road this Christmas.

Wizard of Oz on Ice will be staged by Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) at the Pleasure Beach Arena from December 10-27.

It is scripted by Simon Davies and inspired by L Frank Baum’s children’s story and the classic 1939 movie starring Judy Garland.

The audience will join Dorothy as she is whisked away to the land of Oz.

Guided by Glinda the Good Witch and with a little help from her friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow and, of course, her faithful dog Toto, they follow the yellow brick road in their quest to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West and return Dorothy back to her home.

Now in its 78th year, the children’s Christmas ice show hopes to build on previous successes such as last year’s Alice in Wonderland on Ice, which played to sell out audiences.

The skaters, aged from four to 18, have been rehearsing since September under the experienced guidance of professional coach and former Hot Ice star, director and choreographer David Walsingham.

He said: “The cast has worked so hard this year and I’m very proud of them.

“Past cast members have gone on to appear in Hot Ice, have skated in shows around the world, and have even become household names, such as Dancing on Ice’s Dan Whiston, who starred in a number of shows as a youngster.

“Many of the children go on to skate competitively.

“This year is as talented as ever, and includes four junior British Championship competitors in both figure skating and ice dance.

“You really are watching the skating stars of the future.

“The kids have really got into the story and the characters of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ – and it is looking amazing.”

The show features 500 costumes and stunning sets, and is supported by an army of volunteers.

This year BIDCA is supporting Brian House and other local children’s charities.

The show will run for eight performances. Details can be found at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/bidca-the-wizard-of-oz/.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available from the Pleasure Beach Arena Box Office on 0871 222 9090.

Tickets for the first three matinee shows have sold out and there is a limited availability for the remaining pre-Christmas matinees.