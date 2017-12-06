Improv comedy comes back

A comedy quartet are set to bring their improvisation show back to Blackpool.

Now in it’s 10th year, Leeds-based comedy group The Discount Comedy Checkout is returning to the Winter Gardens this weekend.

The group takes weird and wonderful suggestions from their audience to create comedy sketches in what is described as ‘100 per cent, raw improvisation’.

Audiences can expect the unexpected, from a giant jelly man attacking New York City, to a musical romance blossoming between a kitchen sink and a fridge at the adults only show.

The group promises audience members: “Come along, suggest it and The Discount Comedy Checkout will deliver it for you!”

Stand-up comedian Toby Hadoke has said of the show: “They blew the roof off.”

The show takes place on Saturday and starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or £7 on the door.

Alternatively call 0844 856 1111 to book. See www.comedycheckout.com for details.