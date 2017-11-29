Visit Santa and Spongebob at festive grotto at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

The festive season is on its way and Blackpool Pleasure Beach is giving families the opportunity to get into the seasonal spirit at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena with the launch of the Nicktoons Christmas Grotto and Ice Skating.

Join SpongeBob SquarePants and all his friends for festive fun then take to the ice and go ice-skating.

Santa Claus will be paying a visit to give every good boy and girl a Blackpool Pleasure Beach Diamond Pass for the 2018 season and a special gift.

Visitors can have their pictures taken with Nickelodeon characters and visit the Arena’s café bar for a hot chocolate.

A visit to the Nicktoons Christmas Grotto costs just £13.99 per person, when booked online in advance of visit, and includes entrance to the Grotto, a Diamond Pass gift from Santa, ice skating, skate hire and a choice of tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

The Grotto is open from 11am until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday until December 17 and then daily until Christmas Eve.