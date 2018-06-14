Things to do (June 15 to 20)

The weather may not be quite as glorious as it has been, but there's still some great events to head to over the coming days.

PAID: Walmer Bridge Beer and Banger Festival, Preston, Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17

It's beer and bangers galore at the Walmer Bridge Beer and Banger Festival

Walmer Bridge is about to go beer and bangers bonkers once again. The festival will be even bigger and better this year with more seating and a bigger main tent, and with three days of real ales, sizzling sausages and live music, you’re sure to enjoy this event whatever the weather. The festival is at Walmer Bridge Village Hall on Gill Lane. It’s open 4pm until 11.30pm (Fri), 1pm until 11.30pm (Sat) and 1pm until 8pm (Sun). Entry is £5 including a glass and a programme. Full details at www.walmerbridgebeerfest.org.uk

PAID: Heritage Tour at Stanley Park, Blackpool, Sunday, June 17

After meeting at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre, the event starts with a visit up the Cocker Memorial Clock Tower, before returning to the Visitor Centre for a talk about the history of the park. Dating back to 1926 it’s in a conservation area which includes many substantial properties with many features including the art deco cafe, Italian garden, lake, rose garden as well as boats, islands and the model village. Runs from 2.30pm until 4.30pm. Admission is £5. For more details call 01253 318948.

PAID: Little Women, Lytham, Sunday, June 17

Enjoy a tour and talk on Stanley Park

Chapterhouse Theatre Company bring Laura Turner’s stage adaptation of Little Women to the north lawn at Lytham Hall for the first outdoor play of the summer. The cast of eight portray the lives and loves of the four March sisters growing up in Massachusetts during the American Civil War. Maisie Young leads the cast as a spirited Jo in a production to mark the 150th anniversary of the book’s publication. Gates open at 4pm for picnics, with the performance at 6pm. Further details and tickets at www.lythamhall.org.uk

PAID: Scorton Steam Fair, Scorton, Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

Scorton Steam is the biggest steam fair in the North West with over 600 exhibits of vehicles of all ages, shapes and sizes. Packed with family fun it promises to be the thing to do for Father’s Day. The special attraction for 2018 is the J.C.Balls & Sons Digger Dance. Lawnmower racing, trampolines, crafts, food hall, fairground rides and soft play area – there is something for everyone. Also Saturday Night expect a live music performance. To book visit www.scortonsteam.co.uk/

PAID: Leyland Festival, Preston, Saturday, June 16

Lytham Hall is hosting an outdoor performance of Little Women

Don’t miss the family fun spectacular at this year’s Leyland Festival. The event offers a wide choice of activities for all the family to enjoy, including: afternoon tea marquee; craft stalls; fun dog show; food court; sports activities; car show; giant kites; stage entertainment; small rides, plus much more. This year’s theme is World Books so why not come along dressed as your favourite character, prizes to be won. Entry cost is £2.50 advance or £3 on the day, under 16s are free.

FREE: Fleetwood Carnival, Fleetwood, Saturday, June 16

Join Fleetwood Carnival for a fun packed day. Decorate your bikes, prams and wheelchairs and enter in the fancy dress. Following the parade there will be a fun day in the Marine Gardens. There are lots of activities including a Tae Kwando display, display by local Guides, Brownies and Rainbows; Mr Chubbz the Balloon Man, Barn Owl Billy, the Walk About Magician and Homeless Hounds. Plus organisation and craft stalls, food outlets, face painting and slime tables. Runs from 11.30am until 5pm.

PAID: The Wind in the Willows, Preston, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16

The Wind in the Willows is being presented by Preston's College

Preston’s College Performing Arts are excited to be performing ‘Wind in the Willows’; the spectacular new musical recently seen at the Palladium in London’s West End. Preston’s College will take you on a journey through the well-known and much-loved story featuring all your favourite characters, Mole, Rat, Mr. Toad, and Mr. Badger. It will also include a score of new music and intuitive dance routines. This promises to be a fun night’s entertainment for all the family. Performance times and ticket prices vary. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/

FREE: Galgate Children’s Treat Day, Lancaster, Saturday, June 16

Don’t miss this year’s event. The fancy dress theme this year is World Cup countries. And activities on offer includes funfair; batala; penalty shot out; adult ‘It’s a Knock out’; kids ‘It’s a Knock out’; kids sport races; mums and dads races; Fusion Theatre Arts demonstration; Paw Tappers demonstration; air rifle competition; Galgate Bake Off competition (adults and kids prizes); food stalls; live entertainment; licensed bar and much, more. It’s at Ellel Village Hall and Recreational Field, Galgate from 11am.

PAID: Woodvale Rally, Southport, Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

Woodvale is a busy event with everything for the model and transport enthusiast, plus classic cars, motorcycle stunts and lots more. You will see classic cars, motorcycles, commercial and military. Also modelling exhibitions - railways and boats plus other displays. Children’s entertainers, music, food and bars. Plus trade stands. A fabulous family fun weekend is promised. It’s at Victory Park in Southport. For more information and to book tickets visit www.woodvalerally.com/

PAID: Lancaster’s Lost Observatory, Lancaster, Saturday, June 16

Fun for all the family at Galgate Children's Treat Day

Peter Wade offers a variety of interesting walks around Lancaster. The topic for this walk is Lancaster’s Lost Observatory and tells the story of a lost astronomical observatory and Lancaster’s part in a North West cotton empire. Admission is £3 per person, with a prompt 2pm start. Meet at the entrance to AshtonMemorial on Williamson Park. Peter also runs a programme of Morecambe, Heysham and Hest Bank walks. For more information and to book your place call 01524 420905.

FREE: Waddington Scarecrow Festival and Duck Race, Waddington, Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

In Waddington the crème de la crème of scarecrow makers and duck racers surface, competing for each of the titles respectively. This year the Scarecrow Festival theme is ‘Nursery Rhymes and Pantomimes.’ It’s always very exciting to see what creations the Waddington community conjure up. The Scarecrow Festival runs on Saturday and Sunday and exhibits can be seen throughout the village. Head to the Waddington Arms on Sunday for a Duck Race BBQ from 1pm and a celebratory duck race brew. The event is free to attend and the duck races will run from 1pm until 4pm.

PAID: Northern Ballet's Ugly Duckling, Blackpool, Wednesday, June 20

Don’t miss Northern Ballet’s Ugly Duckling as it returns to the stage for the first time since 2013. Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time. As seen on CBeebies. It’s at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Wednesday. Box office: 01253 290190.

PAID: Nature Dads Trail, Preston, Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve to find out more about what the wildlife dads are up to. There’s a Father’s Day treat for those completing the trail. Admission is £3 per trail pack. Each trail pack includes a Brockholes pencil and a sweet treat on completion. This is a drop-in activity on Saturday and Sunday, with no need to book. Just go along and pick up your pack from the Welcome Centre located on the floating Visitor Village between 10am and 4pm. This is an outdoor activity, so make sure you dress for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear.

PAID: Parrox Hall Open Day, Preesall, Sunday, June 17

Parrox Hall in Preesall is one of the oldest houses in Lancashire. Throughout its long history, it has been continuously occupied by the same family, descendants of the original Lord of the Manor of Preesall-with-Hackensall, Geoffrey the Crossbowman. On Sunday it is opening the doors for everyone to enjoy a guided tour, stroll in the gardens and much more. The open day runs from 2pm until 5pm, and admission is £5 adults, children go free.

FREE: Ribchester Field Day, Friday, June 15 until Sunday, June 17

This weekend why not head out to the popular Ribchester Field Day? There’s an action-packed weekend of events planned at the heart of the village, including the parade scheduled for 1pm on Saturday; Britain’s Got Talent singer Ella Shaw headlining Saturday night; and a tea party on the Sunday. For the full line-up visit www.facebook.com/ribchesterfieldday/