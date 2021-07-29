Bolton CHA Rambling club invite you to come and join them on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels

Saturday 31st July – Three walks:

A) Dean Mills Reservoir - Meet at Moss Bank Park car park, BL1 6NB, for 10.00am start - Barrow Bridge, Walker Fold, Dean Mills Reservoir, Counting Hill, The Mast, Two Lads – 10 miles

B ) Rivington and Lead Mines Clough - Meet at the bottom of Lever Park Avenue BL6 7JU for a 10.30am start - Higher Derbyshire's, Top Barn, Yarrow East, Lead Mines Clough, Yarrow West, Fisherman's Walk - 7.5 miles

C) Clifton Marina- St Phillips Park, Prestwich - Meet at Clifton Country park car park, M27 6NG, No 8 bus Bolton to Manchester for 10.15am, transport passengers to visitors' centre for a 10.30am start - Clifton Marina, cycle path to Philips Park, via side of train track and river Irwell into park. 6 miles

Wednesday 4th Aug – Three walks;

1) Nangreaves - Meet at Nuttall Park car park Ramsbottom BL0 9LR, for a 10.30am start -River Irwell, Walmersley, White Carr, Scotland Lane, Deeply Vale, Sales, Nangreaves - 9 miles

2) Bowstone Hill - Meet at Hough Fold Way, BL2 3HQ behind Morrisons Harwood near the Health Centre, BL2 3HQ, for a 10.30am start - Brookfold Lane, Bowstone Hill, Stormer Hill, Two Brooks, Affetside, Crompton's Farm, Bradshaw Bottoms - 8 miles

3) Haigh Hall - Meet at Blundell Lane, Little Scotland, Blackrod, BL6 5LW, for a 10.30am start - Arley Hall, Canal, Haigh Hall - 7 miles

Try us out first by just turning up at the meeting points which are all listed on the website; http://www.boltoncha.org.uk and make yourself known to the walk leader.

If interested in joining our club, or for further information visit the above website and use the 'contact us' link or telephone 07909 991267 or 07787 385055 or 07732 192129

Wednesday number ‘1’ and ‘2’ walks are approx. 9 miles. Number '2' walks are approx 7 miles are at a slower pace. Number ‘3’ walks are approximately 6 miles, are easier and at a slower pace.

Saturday ‘A’ walks are approximately 12 miles, ’B’ are approximately 9 miles and ‘C’ are approximately 6 miles.