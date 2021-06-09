CBeebies’ Octonauts are coming to Lancashire - Here's how you can meet them

Join the intrepid explorers from CBeebies’ Octonauts on a new deep-sea adventure at Sea Life in Blackpool, Manchester and sites nationwide from 12th June.

Young recruits and their families will begin their mission as soon as they arrive, acting as ‘captain’ for the day.

Guests will scour the site to search for Captain Barnacles, who has gone missing after an undersea storm swept him away as he checked up on local coral.

The Octonauts are coming to the north west

The new, young captains will collect clues to locate Barnacles, all while learning about ocean dwelling creatures, including turtles, sharks, octopuses, rays and penguins.

Every captain needs a hat, and all our explorers will receive one to make and wear (and then take home) whilst discovering the secrets of the seven seas.

On completing their mission, all recruits can claim a special certificate.

What’s more, daily entertainment at sites includes everything from Octonauts bingo and character drawing, to fancy dress mask making and even creature singalongs.

Post-mission, all honorary Octonauts are encouraged to find out about Sea Life’s many conservation programmes and other creatures of the seas.

For those looking for some extra fun and learning during their visit, creature cards with facts and activities will be available via the Sea Life website.