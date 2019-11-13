The Christmas market at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall is set for this Sunday (November 17) and this year it’s even bigger than ever before.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, entry is free and with more than 80 exhibitors, it’s perfect for picking up festive food, drink and gifts.

Held outdoors along the colonnade and inside the ballroom and event rooms, the market will be filled with traditional handmade gifts, unique craft items, delicious hot street food and cold food and drink.

The best of local independent traders will be selling gifts for all the family with individual handcrafted items and one of a kind pieces.

There will be plenty of activities along with crafts and music from Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and a chance to see Santa in his grotto.