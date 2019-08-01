Cockerham village show this Saturday

Cockerham village show is on Saturday, August 10.

There are classes for flowers, vegetables, photography, handicrafts, cookery, art and floral art as well as a large section for children to show off their talent and imagination, there’ll be something for everyone to take part in.

The show is held in Cockerham village hall, with doors open to the public from 2pm and admission is £1.

Refreshments are available and, as well as all the exhibits to see, there’ll be an added attraction with a visit from the Blackpool & Fylde Beekeepers who will show what keeping bees involves and visitors will be able to see them in action.

Schedules are available by telephoning 01524 793549 or e-mail at cockerhamshow@yahoo.co.uk.