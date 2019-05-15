Countdown to annual May market in Ribchester

The annual Spring Bank Holiday market at Ribchester’s Bee Mill looks set to be the biggest event yet.

It is several years since the market, which used to be held along the village’s streets, relocated to the Preston Road mill site.

This year’s event, from 9 am on May 27, will have 70 plus stalls. Village societies always play a key role, setting up stands to boost their funds while Ribchester Club has continued to host a range of indoor stalls.

Organiser Andrew Wallin said: “There will be all types of food for everybody and plant stalls, a Body Shop stall, Thai food, bric a brac, handcrafted gifts, Rosemere Cancer, (other) charity stalls and local organisations.”

Outdoor pitches can still be booked by contacting Andrew on 07789 249862.

This year a bucket collection in aid of a new project at local village school St Wilfrid’s CE will be held as people enter the market.

Project spokeswoman Viki Mason said: “All collections made on the day will go straight to Ribchester School’s ‘Super Outdoor Spaces’ project.”

More than £5,000 is being raised to transform the school’s garden outdoor spaces.

See www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ribchesterprimaryschool