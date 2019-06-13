Festival Bowland for the whole family

Festival Bowland is packed with events to help you explore and enjoy the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Whether you want to wander through flower-filled fields, cheer on traditional dancers, take a Tramper trek off the beaten track or turn your hand to some practical conservation work, the summer programme has something to fit the bill.

Wyre rangers and the River Wyre Partnership team will be out and about clearing Himalayan balsam on June 18 and 19.

Why not join them in the upper reaches of the catchment to give them a hand and enjoy a brew and a biscuit afterwards?

Bowland Active Naturalists and the Friends of Bowland have two Wildlife Wanders to choose from – the first in Gisburn Forest on Saturday June 22 and the second around the Cross of Greet Bridge on July 20.

A chance to learn a little from those who know a little at an easy pace.

Explore Churn Clough reservoir and the farmland around Sabden on a guided walk with the Ribble Rivers Trust on Saturday June 22 then head across the AONB to Tatham on Sunday June 30 for Clearbeck open garden – “A surprise round every corner” according to visitors. The garden has its last opening for 2019 on Sunday July 7.

Bell Sykes Farm in Slaidburn - Lancashire’s Coronation Meadow – will be welcoming visitors for this year’s National Meadows Day celebrations on Saturday July 6.

See traditional hay making techniques, watch woodcraft and spinning demonstrations, learn about the traditional uses of meadow plants and take a guided walk amongst the species-rich meadows on the farm.

The following weekend - Saturday July 13 - sees Morris teams, including locally based Malkin Morris, dance in Barley and Roughlee. There may even be a chance to try out some steps yourself!

And those who love the outdoors, but can’t walk as far as they used to, can take a guided trek on a four-wheel drive Tramper mobility scooter in the picturesque parish of Nether Wyresdale on July 18 when the Wyre rangers have special permission to explore the tracks around Foxhouses lakes near Scorton.

Full information and booking details for all these events and more are available on the Forest of Bowland AONB website at www.forestofbowland.com/Festival-Bowland-Events