Flakefleet Children's Choir join Blackpool Switch-On celebration

Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flakefleet Children’s Choir led by headteacher Dave McPartlin have been invited as guest performers at this month’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On party.

The Flakefleet Primary pupils from Fleetwood stole the nation’s heart after their infectiously joyous performance received the first coveted Golden Buzzer during the auditions for the 2019 ITV series.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Whilst watching the BGT final with my daughters, I was determined we would try to get the school involved in the Switch-On in some capacity.

“I am so happy they will be able to join us, and I hope they will be able to add this experience to the memories they have already created this year. I can’t wait to meet them.”

The youngsters went down in BGT history as the act that reduced judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden to tears, along with much of the audience.

Now the children have been invited to take a bow in front of 20,000 people at the annual Illuminations Switch-On event on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland Arena on Friday 30 August.

The Switch-On, which is the biggest night in Blackpool’s year-round events programme, triggers the start of 66 nights of Illuminations in the UK’s most visited seaside resort.

This year, the famous switch will be pulled by award-winning Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

The event will also feature live performances by Brit Award-winners Busted, Becky Hill, multi-talented singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, and Sigma, the British drum and bass DJ and record production duo who have twice topped the UK singles charts.

Britain’s top dance group, Diversity, and Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski will also join the line-up.

VIP and Golden Circle tickets are still available including street food and entertainment within the VIP package.

Tickets are £25 for adults, £15 for children.

For full details of VIP, Golden Circle and after-show upgrade tickets go to: www.visitblackpool.com/switchon