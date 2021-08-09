Garstang Show 2021: 24 pictures as crowds flocked to the Garstang Showfield this weekend

Last month, organisers confirmed the event would go ahead after last year's show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Garstang Show follows hot on the hooves of the return of The Royal Lancashire Show last weekend (July 30 - August 1).

The list of attractions at this weekend's event included a food hall and craft tent to vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.

Our photographer was there to capture the scenes.

The annual Garstang Agricultural Show, Garstang. The Heavy Horse competition. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday July 07, 2021.

The annual Garstang Agricultural Show, Garstang. Heading out to judging. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday July 07, 2021.

The annual Garstang Agricultural Show, Garstang. Mia Marshall aged 6 from Lancaster with on of her Longhorn calves. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday July 07, 2021.

The annual Garstang Agricultural Show, Garstang. Pygmy goat judging. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday July 07, 2021.