Head to the eye of Blackpool Tower

Residents are being invited to take sightseeing to new heights – and head up to the top of The Blackpool Tower.

The Blackpool Tower Eye is more than 380ft (115m) from the ground, offering stunning views of the Irish Sea, as well as the much-loved Blackpool Promenade below.

Dare devils can step out onto the SkyWalk, a viewing platform on 5cm-thick glass, for the full bird’s-eye effect: on a clear day, visitors can see up to the Lake District, down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man.

“The top of The Blackpool Tower really does offer the best views in the North-West – if not some of the best in the UK” said Kenny Mew, general manager.

