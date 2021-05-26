Here are five of the best soft play centres in Lancashire

3.

Rascals Party and Play Centre, Unit 4 Capital Trade Park, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston Rascals is a popular children’s soft play centre. Situated only five minutes from the M65/M6/M61 motorway junctions, Rascals offers the perfect place for children of all ages to play safely on the multi-level soft play structure, bounce on trampolines, play football and basketball on the sports court in the air, or race on two-seater go-karts. Mums and dads can also race against the kids. And there’s even a special go-kart track for toddlers, so they can join in too. Rascals also features a separate baby area with soft toys, mats and crawling area. Booking is a must - go online at www.rascals-play.co.uk/