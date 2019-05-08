Knights are the order of the day at Ormskirk Medieval Festival

Or why not try out one of these other interesting events happening across the region?

FREE: Ormskirk Medieval Festival, Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12

There's fine food and gin on offer at Samlesbury Hall

Experience the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the past as Historia Normanis take you on a journey through time back to the 12th century. Coronation Park in Ormskirk will be packed with knights, freemen, barons and ladies showcasing a wide range of themed displays, demonstrations and activities including court with stocks, archery and a fashion show, ensuring that there will be something at this free event for all the family. Runs from 11am until 5pm on both days.

PAID: Fine Food and Gin, Samlesbury, Saturday, May 11

Enjoy an evening at Samlesbury Hall for a delicious five-course meal. Relax in the grandeur of the great Hall whilst sampling the finest local produce, prepared by award-winning chefs. The makers of Cuckoo Gin will be on hand to offer an insight into the distilling process and how local bees from the Bee Centre play a part in the making of their award winning gins. Avoid the drive home and glamp in style. Stay over in a luxurious Shepherd’s Hut at the Hamlet in the grounds of the Hall. Starts 7pm. Tickets are £48. To book call 01254 812010.

PAID: Manford’s Comedy Festival, Blackpool, from Friday, May 10 until Sunday, May 12

Rachel Robinson is just one of the talented cast members involved in Preston Musical Comedy Society's production of Oliver!

The inaugural Manford’s Blackpool Comedy Festival, in association with Absolute Radio, will take place in the home of British Comedy - Blackpool - and will feature a wide variety of top comedy acts as well as the grand final of a new comedy award which will feature heats across the UK. Saturday will see John Bishop and Friends take to the Opera House stage. Other funnymen will also host shows during the weekend. Ticket prices vary. To book visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

PAID: Puss in Boots, Blackpool, Saturday, May 11

Puss in Boots is no ordinary cat. Clever and charming, he takes life in his stride and befriends everyone he meets. The only thing is, he always seems to bring his master, Jack, bad luck. Bringing this much-loved children’s story to life is Northern Ballet, and it is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre. This child friendly performance lasts approximately 40 minutes and is presented at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Performances at 2pm and 4pm.

FREE: Poolfoot Farm Family Fun Day, Thornton, Saturday, May 11

There's something for everyone at the Bibbys West Pennine Moors Challenge and Family Walk

Everyone at Fleetwood Town FC will be supporting the Family Fun Day which will feature something for everyone. Poolfoot and it’s fantastic facilities are enjoyed by countless people every week of the year, but they want to increase that enjoyment that will cater for everyone within the Fylde area. Activities will include cinema screenings, mini football tournament for U7s, U8s, U9s and u10s, football challenges, big screen football, live music and much more. Open from 10am until late.

PAID: Springtime in Brass and All That Jazz, Chorley, Sunday, May 12

The fantastic Leyland Band and wonderful Wigan Metropolitan Youth Jazz Orchestra join together to present a unique afternoon of the best of brass and swing music suitable for spring. Catch it in the Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall. Starts at 3pm. Ticket are £8 for patrons £8; £10 in advance; £12 on the door; £5 for under 16s/students. Available from Electra, Hough Lane, Leyland; Malcolms Musicland in Chorley; The Music Cellar in Preston or by calling Jan Doran on 01772 813895.

PAID: Preston Orpheus Choir Spring Concert, Preston, Saturday, May 11

Out of the Woods Festival is taking place in Lytham

Don’t miss Preston Orpheus Choir’s final concert in their 2018-19 season at St Saviour’s Church in Bamber Bridge, Preston. The programme includes Vierne’s Messe solennelle, Mendelssohn’s Hear my prayer and Haydn’s Little Organ Mass. Featuring musical director and soprano soloist Abi Kiching, organist Marc Murray; and string trio of Joscelyn Hilder, Daniel Phillips and Clara Rundell. Starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults, with under 18s going free. To book visit www.prestonorpheuschoir.org/

PAID: Oliver, Preston, from Wednesday, May 8 until Saturday, May 11

Brought to you by Preston Musical Comedy Society... This family musical takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. Travel with young orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family, and – most importantly – for love. Oliver! is a musical classic with a heart. It’s at The Charter Theatre in Preston. Curtain up 7.30pm each night, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. For tickets visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/oliver/

FREE: Creative Kids Workshops, Preston, Saturday, May 11

Let your kids bring out their creative side and learn a new skill at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery.Take the kids and have fun learning new skills with weaving. The class encourages children to use their imagination to create their own wonderfully weaved masterpieces. Suitable for children aged five years and over. It runs from 10.30am until 11.30am. In the afternoon there are two Mandela workshops - at 2pm and then at 3pm. Book your place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

PAID: Kings, Feasting and Witchcraft, Hoghton, Sunday, May 12

Take part in a Sports Crossbow Taster Session at Cuerden Valley Park

Head to Hoghton Tower where they will take you back in history to the early 1600s; a time of affluence, intrigue, and superstition. The day begins with a series of fascinating and entertaining talks from their expert guides, looking at life in the Tower at the time of the Tudors and Stuarts. You will also experience an extended tour of the house, courtyards and underground passages. Tickets are £25 per person. The event is a full day, running from 9.30am until 4pm. Book online at www.hoghtontower.co.uk

PAID: Sports Crossbow Taster Sessions, Chorley, Saturday, May 11

The Sports Crossbow is a safe and manageable activity that can be enjoyed by everyone. The nature of the design lends itself to be enjoyed by people of all abilities as the sports crossbow can be shot from a wide range of standing, kneeling or seated positions. And on Saturday there are Sports Crossbow Taster Sessions being held at Cuerden Valley Park. They start on the hour and half past the hour, costing £15 for 30 minutes, for up to two people. Extra people at £5 each. For ages 10+. Pre-booking required at https://www.facebook.com/WoodSageOutdoor

PAID: National Mills Weekend, Thornton, Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12

It’s National Mills Weekend and that means the sails will turn at Marsh Mill on Saturday and Sunday. The Mill is open from 11am to 3pm on both days and there is a small entrance which includes a guided tour, exhibitions and kiddies crafts. Marsh Mill Windmill at Thornton will also be open for visits and tours during the event.

PAID: Bibbys West Pennine Moors Challenge and Family Walk, Chorley, Saturday, May 11

The Bibbys West Pennine Moors Challenge and Family Walk is for both seasoned runners/walkers and also families who want to join for a shorter, leisurly walk around the Moors. The route takes you through the spectacular West Pennine Moors and starts and finishes at Bibbys Farm scout Activity Centre. It takes place on Saturday, with staggered start times. Admission is £10 for the longer walks or £8 for the family walk, and includes refreshments at most checkpoints and a hot meal at the finish with a commemorative badge and certificate. Visit http://www.bibbysfarm.org.uk to book.

FREE: Out of the Woods, Lytham, Sunday, May 12

The Lytham St Annes Park View 4U Out of the Woods Festival is back this year with even more to get involved with. David Alty will be running an all-day spoon carving workshop, Greenwood Twiggs will show you how to make gypsy flowers, Acorn Woodcraft will be demonstrating their chainsaw carvings, willow weaving sessions with Pip Cottage, and much, much more. Runs from 10am until 4pm on Sunday at the Park View 4U site in Lytham.

FREE: Lego Longridge, Longridge, Saturday, May 11

To celebrate this years Get Creative Festival, Longridge Library would like you to help them create a model of the town - out of Lego. They want all of the iconic parts of the town recreated, from the schools and pubs, to the playgrounds and parks. You could even place yourself walking down Berry Lane! Runs from 9am until 1pm. Admission free.

It's National Mills Weekend and Marsh Mill at Thornton is throwing open the doors

Leyland Brass Band are presenting their concert Springtime Brass and All That Jazz at Chorley Town Hall

John Bishop is just one of the comedians taking part in the Manford Comedy Festival