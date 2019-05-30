Outdoor adventures at RSPB centre in Lytham St Annes

The RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Lytham St Annes is inviting teachers to turn into students this summer, to experience the outdoor adventures that the Fairhaven Lake site has to offer.

The RSPB will be offering a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) day for primary science leaders on July 1, 2pm-4pm.

Teachers will be able to experience the RSPB’s unique mud habitat study first hand.

For those hoping to book their class trip there are just a few spaces left for the last half of the summer term.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/ribblediscoverycentre.

For further details on the development day, email jo.taylor@rspb.org.uk.