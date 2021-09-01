Vote for your favourite statue of Lancaster-born RSPB founder Emily Williamson at Leighton Moss

Lancaster born RSPB founder Emily Williamson

The visit will take place on Wednesday, September 8.

Four sculptors have each created a beautiful design of a statue for Emily and the maquettes (miniature statues) will be on display at Leighton Moss where visitors will be able vote for their

favourite.

Emily’s campaigning began with her horror at the fashion for using feathers in the creation of hats and ultimately led to a change in legislation and the founding of the Society for the

Protection of Birds.

Yet Emily’s story has received little recognition.

But that is about to change with a statue for Emily that will stand in the grounds of the home from where her campaigning began; Didsbury’s Fletcher Moss Park, Manchester.

The project is a partnership between the RSPB and the Emily Williamson Statue Campaign.

Visitors to RSPB Leighton Moss will be able to find out more about Emily’s story and meet chairman of the Emily Williamson Statue Committee, Andrew Simcock.

He said: “The public have already helped us to shortlist to the final four sculptors and I want to encourage as many people as possible to now vote for their favourite design.

“We want Emily’s statue to be representative of the people that it seeks to inspire and our tour of RSPB reserves will be a wonderful way of reaching and engaging with people to share her

incredible story.

“It’s also a poignant reminder of the legacy that Emily helped to create, with over 200 reserves now just a part of the work of the RSPB.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Leighton Moss, home of the largest reed bed in North West England and a wide range of wildlife.

“I am particularly pleased that children from the local primary school are able to join us at Leighton Moss. Eight members of the school council at St John’s Primary School in Silverdale are

going to walk down to see the designs.”