What’s On Listings 16-22 May

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Chorley

Shappi Khorsandi: ‘Skittish Warrior Confessions of a Club Comic’. £15. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Thu, May 16 only

Andrew Maxwell -Showtime: a memorable cocktail of personal stories, astute political observations and the odd surprise foray into character cameos. £14. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Fri, May 17 only

Matt Forde: ‘Brexit Through the Gift Shop’. £15. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, May 18 only

No More Fiffing & Faffing: starring Jimmy Cricket. £10, child £5. 2.30 & 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sun, May 19 only

Darwen

Suzi Ruffell - Nocturnal: star of Live At The Apollo, Live From The BBC, Mock The Week, Roast Battle and Live From The Comedy Store. From £13. 8pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, May 17 only

Lancaster

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show: celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the book. From £12. 10.30am & 1.30pm. Lancaster Grand, St Leonardgate, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 64695. Until Thu, May 16

Mark Beaumont: the World Record holder relives how he cycled around the world in fewer than 80 days. From £16. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Wed, May 22 only

Lou Sanders - Shame Pig: one of Britain’s most original comedians. Ages 16+. £12. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Wed, May 22 only

Leyland

Princess Ida (or Castle Adamant): with St Leonard’s Gilbert and Sullivan Group. £10, accompanied under 12s free. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist Church Hall, Turpin Green, Leyland PR25 3HA. Opens Wed, May 22 until Sat, May 25

Preston

Cheshire Cats: a poignant comedy about five female friends. From £5. 7.30pm. Village Hall, Church Lane, Whitechapel PR3 2EX. Opens Wed, May 22 until Sat, May 25

Music

Jazz

Shades of Django Jazz Evening: authentic ‘gypsy jazz’ style with three guitars and a double bass. £10. 8pm. Longton VM Social Club, Off School Lane, Longton PR4 5DL. Tel: 01772 933042. Fri, May 17 only

Eagley Jazz Club: The Chicago Teddy Bears Society Jazz Band. Members £6, non-members £8. Dunscar Conservative Club, Hardmans Lane, Bromley Cross, Bolton BL7 9HJ. Tel: 01257 474319. Mon, May 20 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

A Celebration of Simon and Garfunkel: Tim Chu and Ian Bailey. Hosted by Trouble at ’Mill. £12. 8pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0FD. Fri, May 17 only

FARA: music rooted in the spirit of the Orkney Isles and its people. From £12. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB. Tel: 01704 533333. Fri, May 17 only

Classical

Westmorland Orchestra: the live music of a full orchestra – as well as a talented soloist. See www.westmorlandorchestra.org.uk. £12, under 19s free. 7.30pm. Westmorland Hall, Kendal Leisure Centre. Sat, May 18 only

Charity Concert: piano recital with internationally acclaimed pianist Andrew Wilde. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. £20. 1.30-3.30pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905414. Sun, May 19 only

Promenade Concert Orchestra: ‘Music from the Films’. From £14. 3pm. The Platform, Old Station Building, Central Promenade, Morecambe LA4 4DB. Tel: 01524 582803. Sun, May 19 only

Choral

Rawstorne Singers’ May Concert: Fauré’s Requiem and a number of shorter items. Wine and cheese served in the interval. £10. 7.30pm. St Saviour’s Church Bamber Bridge PR5 6EP. Sat, May 18 only

Country & Western

The Music of John Denver: Chris Bannister performing John Denver’s greatest hits. £15. 8pm. Hornby Institute, Main St, Hornby, Lancaster LA2 8JR. Tel: 015242 22227. Sat. May 18 only

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Opera

Tenors Un Limited - That’s Amore: the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ - tenors with Attitude! From £20. 7.30pm. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB. Tel: 01704 533333. Thu, May 16 only

Princess Ida (or Castle Adamant): NODA Award winning St Leonard’s Gilbert & Sullivan Group present a three act comic opera set in a ladies’ university. £10. 7.30pm. Leyland Methodist Church Hall, 9 Turpin Green Lane, Leyland PR25 3HA. Tel: 01772 422613. Opens Wed, May 22 until Sat, May 25

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. Mill Tavern, 15 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Sunday

Vintage and Hand crafted Fair: artists and collectors selling clothing, accessories, jewellery, cakes, candles, soaps, plants, furniture and more. Money raised from cake sale to Heartbeat. Free entry and parking. Noon-5pm, third Sun of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Farmers’ Market: one of the original markets in Lancashire. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women. £2 per car, £1 per pedestrian. 10am-2pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Superheroes Adventure Trail: interactive trail to learn about the physical powers of five underwater superheroes. Daily, Sat, May 4 until Thu, May 30. SEA LIFE, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5AA

Leighton Hall: historic house (seat of the Gillow furniture dynasty) still very much the family home it has been for centuries. With woods, mini maze and special events. See www.leightonhall.co.uk. 2-5pm, Tue-Fri until Sep. Leighton Hall, Carnforth LA5 9ST. Tel: 01524 734474

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed, May 1 until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Friday

The Space Centre Spring Ball: with entertainment from Stephen Bayliss. Plus charity auction and raffle. £45 incl. three course meal. Drinks reception 7pm. The Barton Suite, Barton Grange Hotel, Garstang Road, Barton PR3 5AA. Tel: 01772 769391

Brownedge St Marys School Reunion: for pupils who left in 1979 or 1980. With a band, bar and hotpot supper. £15. Venue TBC. Tel: 07775 437104

Penwortham Live 2019: the annual festival weekend with music, dance, creative arts and drama. For full details see www.facebook.com/PenworthamLive. Fri, May 17 and Sat, May 18. Wristbands for entry to all venues are just £5. Penwortham

Multi Sports Activity Programme: sessions to develop technical ability and the willingness to listen and learn. For boys and girls aged 6-14. £5 per session. 5-6pm, every Fri until May 31. Chorley FC, Duke Street. Tel: 07804 145055

Landscape Justice - Borders & Boundaries: a unique two-day event of discussions and a tour through Lancashire. For full details and to book see www. landscaperesearch.org. Fri, 17 and Sat, 18 May. Lancaster

Saturday

Morris Taster Workshop: help continue a Leyland tradition for over 100 years. Everyone welcome, dancers or musicians. Free, light refreshments included. 10.30am-2pm. Leyland Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 337999

Bluebell fairy walk: a magical fairy trail through the spectacular Brinscall bluebells, plus crafts and refreshments. Book online at www. wildwooddays.co.uk. £7 per person, under 3s free if not participating. 2-4pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Friends of Mulanje Orphans Fashion and Fragrance Open Evening: with a mini fashion show, coffee and cakes, grand raffle. Raising money to fund a container to send items to Malawi. 3-8pm. 29 Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge PR4 5QA. Tel: 01772 619409

Friends of Fulwood Library Launch Event: an afternoon of free family fun, poetry, music and activities. With Ben Guilfoyle, the Woolly Hat Poet, and live music from the Clann Bheatha Ceilidh Band. 2-4pm. Fulwood Library, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 0300 123 6703.

Curator Tour with Garth Gratrix - G R A F T: meet one of the Curators behind the latest contemporary art exhibition. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free. 2-3pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

Winckley Square Guided Walk and Talk: former residents, famous and infamous. Free, booking required at www.eventbrite.co.uk. 2pm. Winckley Square Gardens, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Railwayana and Model Train Fair: take your items for sale or valuation. From 8am. Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, Warton Road, Carnforth LA5 9TR. Tel: 07796 184694

Tuesday

Chorley Dementia Inclusion Event: an interactive event with music, exercise and over 20 information stands offering support and information around dementia. Open to all people affected by dementia. 11am-3pm. Lancastrian Suite, Chorley Town Hall

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Dr Jekyll’s Laboratory: Science and Medicine in the Nineteenth Century. Step inside a Victorian study in this interactive and fun exhibition. Free. 10am-4pm, until Sat, May 25. The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport. Tel: 01704 533333

Libertas: an exhibition and sale of contemporary textile art based on the theme of freedom by Natural Progression Textile Group. Free entry. Mon-Wed 9am-2pm, Thu, Fri noon-5pm and Sat 9am-2pm, until Wed, May 29. Village Art Gallery, Shevington Library, Gathurst Lane,Shevington WN6 8HA. Tel: 01257 252618

A Fresh View of Home: David French, originally from Morecambe, displaying paintings from his travels and recent works of Morecambe Bay. Until Sat, Jun 1. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of June 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

Medium Paul Humphries: £6 OTD. 7.30-9pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Saturday

Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: devine service with medium Kath Noonan 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: with international medium Minister Val Williams. £3 OTD. 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

World Of Wine: explore Spain and Portugal with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7-9pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Saturday Art Club - Printmaking: an introduction to four different printing techniques. First of a two-day workshop continuing on Sat, May 25. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. £10 for two sessions. 10am. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Cleveleys Walk: a stroll along the beautiful promenade or a look at Cleveleys Park and Towers Wood. Return for refreshments. 10.30am. Meet At the Community Centre on Beach Road FY5 1ER. Tel: 01253 700066

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Saturday, May 25

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walk: May 25 - Hathersage. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm (exc first Thu of month). St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Cake & Company: a drop-in for adults. Join us for a chat over cake and a cuppa. Music, board games and good company. All welcome. 10am-noon, third Fri of every month. Christ Church Community Hall, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 875823

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Western Front Association: ‘Experience of the Royal Flying Corps In the Desert, 1914-1917’ presented by Dr Graham Kemp. 7.30 for 8pm. Rafa Club, Westby House, Golden Hill, Leyland PR24 3NN

Hardy Plant Society North West Group: with Janice McGrath and Royston Futter from Bridgwater Garden in Salford. All welcome. Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury PR5 0UY. Tel: 07748 915985

Preston GeekUp: if you are interested in Technology, Computing or Cake, you are sure to be welcomed. Free. 7.30pm, third Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Preston Gardening Society: Mr Bill Blackledge on ‘Bloomin Marvellous Bedding Plants’. All welcome. 7.30pm. St Andrew’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton. Tel: 01772 768637

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Chorley & District Gardening Society: Leila Jackson from Wallend Nursery in Leominster on Salvias, 7.30pm. Members £1.50, visitors £3. Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road, Chorley PR7 1LG. Tel: 01257 270371

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408