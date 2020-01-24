This is how you could appear on TV with Ant and Dec

Television favourites Ant and Dec are looking for a couple from Lancashire to star in their new show.

The duo are trying to find a couple in their seventies who have who are yet to get engaged or married for a feature on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The sort of ageing lovebirds the show is seeking out may have found love later on in life or could have been together a long time and just never got round to tying the knot.

If this sounds like you - or someone you know - you can contact the show's producers via snt@itv.com