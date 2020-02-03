Tom Jones and Pussycat Dolls to appear at The Jockey Club Live at Haydock Park

Since it's launch in 2014 The Jockey Club Live has gone from strength to strength. And this is reflected in this massive double whammy announcement... National legend Tom Jones will be returning to Haydock Park, along with purring delights The Pussycat Dolls.

The inimitable Tom Jones will grace the stage on Saturday, June 20, with the Pussycat Dolls bringing their Doll Domination to the course on Saturday, July 18.

Doll Domination is coming to Haydock Park in the form of the Pussycat Dolls

Tom Jones’ career has spanned over half a century, and has seen him win many accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement. A global star, who was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006, has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits and has a continued worldwide reputation as one of the great vocalists, earning the nickname ‘The Voice’. He continues to be a judge on the hit ITV show of the same name. Returning to Haydock Park he will be performing from his huge repertoire of hits, spanning genres and generations including ‘Kiss’, ‘Delilah’ and ‘It’s Not Unusual’.



The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar have sold more than 55 Million records worldwide, streamed over 3 billion times, two times winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight UK top 10 singles. They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year, where Nicole Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.



The band will be bringing hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ and more fan favourites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.



Dickon White, Jockey Club Racecourses’ North West Regional Director said: “It’s great to announce such a strong line up for our first two music nights of the summer at Haydock Park. Sir Tom Jones will be returning to our course after six years away and we’re excited to welcome the Pussycat Dolls for the first time. Our music nights are always hugely popular so we advise you to purchase your tickets early to make sure you do not miss out on watching these global acts live.”



Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, February 5.

Tickets for Pussycat Dolls are priced starting at £44.24 for adults and £22.40 for children, with Tom Jones starting at £43.12 for adults and £22.40 for children (inclusive of transaction fees). Children aged four and below are free of charge, children from five to 17-years-old must have a ticket to attend.

All T&C’s are available on haydock.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.