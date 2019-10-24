Traditional tales at Garstang library

Traditional tales with a twist will be told at Garstang library this half term.

Gav Cross will be inflating his pop-up story-cave in Garstang on Thursday (October 24) when the library becomes one of more than 30 venues across the north to participate in ‘Big Imaginations’, a festival of theatre, arts and music for children and their grown-ups.

Described as an exceptional storyteller able to conjure a calm pin-drop whisper to huge fierce roars, Gav includes being a ‘show-off’ and ‘chief idiocy wrangler’ as well as being an acclaimed storyteller on his CV.

Gav will be performing three times during the day, 10am, 11.30am and 2pm.

Tickets £5 from spotonlancashire.co.uk.