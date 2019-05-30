Two tribute bands perform 1960s rock at Preston Guild Hall

The Doors Alive are widely regarded as the closest and most enthralling representation of the legendary 1960’s rock gods, The Doors, in the world today.

To achieve their authentic sixties sound, the band use the very same instruments that members of the Doors originally used.

The Gimi Hendrix Experience is one of the only true testaments to the rock and roll legend that is, Jimi Hendrix.

Their show consists of an authentic repertoire of classic Hendrix songs, expert level guitar skills and a voice that is up there with the music legend himself.

They will transport you back in time playing all of Jimi’s hit songs along with a few Hendrix deep cuts.

Both tribute bands are heading to Preston Guild Hall on June 14.

Tel: 01772 804444 for tickets.