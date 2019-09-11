West End hit The Woman in Black opens in Blackpool

The West End smash hit The Woman in Black opens its 2019 Tour in Blackpool today, (Wednesday).

Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s stage adaptation.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

The Woman in Black is at Blackpool Grand from September 11-14.

Call the box office on 01253 290190.

*Picture shows the previous cast from 2018.