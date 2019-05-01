Woman in Black heads to Blackpool Grand

The West End hit The Woman in Black opens its 2019 tour at Blackpool Grand in September.

This production, directed by Robin Herford, is a study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Tickets priced from £24-£32 for shows from September 11-14.

Call 01253 290190.