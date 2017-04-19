Could your art be displayed at Castle’s Gallery?

Budding artists with grand ambitions could see their dreams come true.

Submissions are now invited for “Inspired: The Ribble Valley Open” exhibition, which will be held at The Steward’s Gallery at Clitheroe Castle later this year.

The exhibition is open to amateur and professional artists and students who live or work in the Ribble Valley and nearby.

This year, artists have been challenged to produce work to reflect their personal interpretation of the theme “Myth and Legend”.

Submissions must be entered by June 15.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council’s museum manager at Clitheroe Castle, said: “The expression of contentious, traditional or humorous points of view are all welcome. We want the artist’s own views on a myth and legend theme, and these can be provocative and intriguing.

“The artist awarded the Selectors’ Choice this year will get the chance to have a solo exhibition next year.”

She added: “I’m sure that we’ll receive some high quality submissions. I know the talent that we have in this area from previous exhibitions that we’ve hosted.”

Each artist can submit a maximum of three examples of their work.

The exhibition, in the Steward’s Gallery, will run from August 5 - October 8.

Find out more information about the exhibition and how to make a submission by phoning 01200 424568 or emailing clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk.

Entry forms are also available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

Entry to the exhibition will be free.

Admission to the Castle museum is £4.30 for adults, £3.20 for concessions and free for young people aged up to 18.