Police warning after attempted break-ins in Garstang and Great Eccleston

Police are warning residents in the Garstang and Great Eccleston areas to be vigilant following a number of attempted break-ins in the area.

The warning comes after burglars were disturbed at two properties and items were stolen from a car.

The first incident happened on Calla Drive in Garstang at around 2am on June 13.

A spokesman for the police said: "Offenders broke into a property but fortunately they were disturbed by a working alarm and made off from the scene before they were able to take any items."

"Another property was broken into on Brock Road in Great Eccleston on the same day at around 11am. A man who entered a house and was disturbed by joiners working in the premises.

"The man ran straight out of the house empty-handed.

"He is described as a white male who is around 5ft 5ins high with dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and carrying a rucksack."

Police have also confirmed that a mount for a sat nav was stolen from a car in Windsor Gardens in Garstang overnight on June 13-14.

A spokesman added: "Thankfully good security measures at the house burglaries resulted in no property being stolen as they were disturbed once inside.

"Setting house alarms, locking and securing windows, doors and external gates are very simple ways of keeping houses secure. Ensuring your cars and outbuildings are locked are also important as it has become clear that the thieves are simply trying any car/house doors with either little or no damage being caused.

"If you hear a noise or see something suspicious please make police aware either via 101 (non emergency) or 999 if it is something that is happening there and then. Try and obtain as much information as you can , e.g. description of those involved, car registration and colour as this all helps with trying to locate those responsible."

Anyone with local concerns or issues can contact Garstang Over Wyre and Poulton Police via email at GarstangOverWyreandPoulton.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone on 01995 607869.