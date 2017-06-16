United Utilities to face prosecution over crypto crisis

United Utilities is to be prosecuted for the drinking water crisis that left thousands of Lancashire people without safe water.

Ever since the cryptosporidium crisis in the summer of 2015, United Utilities has been under investigation by the Drinking Water Inspectorate.

This morning, the DWI announced that United Utilities is to face a criminal prosection.

Water bosses have been summonsed to appear before Preston magistrates on Friday, June 30, charged with three offences.

The charges are that; Between 30 July 2015 and 7 September 2015, United Utilities Water Limited supplied water to premises served by Franklaw Water Treatment Works at Catterall that was unfit for human consumption, contrary to section 70(1) of the Water Industry Act 1991.

2. Between 30 July 2015 and 12 August 2015, United Utilities Water Limited at Franklaw Water Treatment Works, failed to disinfect water that was supplied for domestic purposes as consist in or include cooking, drinking, food preparation or washing, contrary to Regulation 26(1)(a) and Regulation 33(1) of the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2000.

3. Between 30 July 2015 and 12 August 2015, United Utilities Water Limited at Franklaw Water Treatment Works failed to design and continuously operate an adequate treatment process before supplying water for domestic purposes as consist in or include cooking, drinking, food preparation or washing, contrary to Regulation 26(3) and Regulation 33(1) of the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2000.