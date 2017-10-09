Go-karting centre gets green light

An indoor go-kart track has been given the green light by councillors.

Plans for the £1.2m race centre on the Walton Summit Industrial Estate near Preston have been flagged through by South Ribble Council, subject to a number of strict conditions.

TeamSport, the UK’s biggest go-karting company which already operates more than 20 other tracks, has been told the centre, in a former warehouse on Brierley Road, must fit all karts with noise reduction equipment and produce details of extractors and ventilation stacks before the project can open for business.

According to Go Karting For Fun Ltd, which trades under the name TeamSport, the centre will bring employment for up to 40 people and will be open seven days a week (9am to 11pm). In addition to full-time management jobs, there will be part-time roles for marshals, mechanics annd receptionists.

Work to adapt the building, formerly occupied by drinks firm Three Nations Ltd, will cost the company more then £1m. The track, with elevated sections, will support up to 18 drivers at a time.

TeamSport say they will cater for corporate or private bookings as well as small groups. The centre will have a hospitality lounge and snack bar area and a mezzanine viewing level.

The warehouse building has been vacant since May last year.

A report to the planning committee said: “The application has demonstrated that the proposed use can operate without causing any unacceptable harm on neighbouring occupiers.”

TeamSport runs similar-karting centres in nearby Warrington, Manchester and Liverpool.

The facility follows permission being granted recently for a climbing and bouldering centre on the same industrial park.