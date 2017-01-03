Like mother, like daughter for this sterling, caring service provider

A mother’s nurturing values have been passed down to her daughter as they have set up a care business together.

When Jennifer Danson and her daughter Emma Hardcastle moved to Garstang seven years ago they recognised there was a need for bespoke home assistance and they set up Bowland Care Services.

Jennifer Danson, of Bowland Care Services, in Garstang

Emma, 36, had studied nursing at St Martin’s and had worked with her mum at family firm Seymore Care Services in Bolton.

When they sold the company, Emma was ready for a fresh challenge and launched the company four years ago.

Bowland Care Services is operated from Jennifer’s home in Cabus and has 24 carers.

It provides bespoke home care to individuals in their own houses.

Each package is assessed at the start to provide a person-centred care plan, to meet the individual’s needs, enhancing their lives and promoting their independence.

Emma, a mother-of-one, says: “We provide care from as little as half an hour, to 24 hour/live-in care packages.

“Over night sits are a popular request.

“Carers provide personal care, bathing, medication assistance, meal preparation, shopping and domestic assistance, sitting services, and social outings support.

“We care for people who are finding particular tasks difficult, needing a little extra support, through to severally disabled, dementia or palliative care patients wanting to remain at home.

“Carers provide support to try to avoid the need for residential care or hospital.

“We provide peace of mind to family or friends knowing their loved one is receiving a visit and having care.”

Jennifer, 54, says: “Emma has been brought up in the care industry with working within our family business. She has done nursing in hospital and has worked for national companies.

“I had set up a care company in Bolton with my brother Jack and had run it for 17 years. We wanted to do something in the area that would make a difference to people’s lives.

“We sold that on and when we moved to Garstang Emma decided there was a need there.

“We have just carried on with what we know.

“It is lovely working with my daughter. We are both passionate about providing a bespoke service.”

Bowland Care Services was recently awarded Outstanding in Care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Emma adds: “Carers, clients, health professionals and past clients and families were interviewed or completed questionnaires to give testimony to the standards of care for the inspection.

“A lot of our private business is on personal recommendation, but we do receive contracts from social services, direct payments, mental health, and continuing health care.”

Emma was also recognised by the Lancashire Workforce Development Partnership for her work with dementia sufferers in 2014.

Due to expansion, Emma is looking to recruit care workers, for part time and full time vacancies.

Laura Swarbrick, 27, of Nateby, is a team leader and loves providing home care for clients.

She says: “I do general home visits out in the community, seeing clients and making sure they are okay.

“As a team leader I also do some office work and check up on the other staff in my team.

“I love all aspects of my job. I enjoy speaking to my clients and I enjoy making a difference to people’s lives.

“We have a great team here.”

For more information on recruitment or the care packages on offer call Emma or Jennifer on 01995 604597.