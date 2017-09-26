Lots of fun at the park

The September sun helped make for the best Kepple Lane Park family fun day to date as the Garstang community turned out in force.

Trustees of the park committee praised the record turn out of the third annual event.

Kepple Lane family fun day Garstang september 2017

Spokesman Gordon Harter said it has been a ‘super’ day enjoyed by everyone involved. A packed programme of entertainment and activities kept families busy through the afternoon, whilst the local scouts were kept busy at the barbecue ensuring visitors well fed with burgers and sausages.

And there were numerous tasty snacks and treats available on a number of stalls

Gordon said: “Thank you to everyone involved, whether you bought a raffle ticket, had a try at the archery, handled a ferret or provided support on the day! Special thanks to the

musicians and the intrepid Scouts that slaved over a hot BBQ.”

Next year’s event will be held on Sunday September 16.

