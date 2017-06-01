Myerscough College Country Fair shaping up to be 'best yet'

Myerscough College will throw open its doors for all the family on June 11 for one of Lancashire's biggest outdoor events.

Final preparations are underway for the college's annual Open Day & Country Fair which welcomes thousands from across the district.

Organisers are promising this event to be another bumper year with a vast array of demonstrations, shows, and interactive activities lined up as well as food, drink and live music and entertainment!

Tickets are now on sale for the fair, on Sunday, June 11

Highlights of the day include equestrian shows and demonstrations, motorsport and machinery displays, the agricultural shows and demonstrations, photography and floral exhibitions, sports tournaments and a host of children’s activities.

A spokesperson for the college said: "This year, we are pleased to welcome back the 3SIXTY motorbike stunt team, the ever popular Sheep Show, the Made in Lancashire Food Fayre and many more exhibitors and performers.

"We're also excited to announce the inclusion of a free Children's Inflatable Playground from the team that bring 'Bubble and Bounce' to Guy's Thatched Hamlet each year!"

"The agriculture, rural skills and countryside zones and superb landscaped gardens also prove extremely popular by attracting many visitors."

The event is a major undertaking for the College and involves months of preparation by hundreds of staff and students as well as working closely with dozens of partners, third party companies and exhibitors.

Ann Turner, chief executive and principal of Myerscough College, added: "The Open Day and Country Fair this year is shaping up to be our best yet. It's always great to see happy smiling faces everywhere all over campus.''

‘’The whole day is an outstanding celebration of everything Myerscough and all that is best within our sector.

"We hope everyone has a fabulous time. It really is a tremendous event, and the atmosphere created and generated by the staff and students of Myerscough makes the whole place buzz. Our Open Day is now a massive event encompassing so many other mini events, multiple activities and demonstrations, the challenge is to get round everything in a day.’’

Advance tickets are available online now - click here to book:http://www.myerscough.ac.uk/open-day-country-fair-2017/