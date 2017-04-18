First gay wedding set to make history

A young couple from Padiham will make history in their hometown when they tie the knot next month.

For Lizzie Pulleyn and Kim McPhillips will be the first gay couple to be married at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel which was granted the licence to hold same sex weddings in November.

Lizzie Pulleyn (right) and Kim McPhillips will make history as the first gay couple to be married in Padiham

The couple are thrilled to be making their own little piece of history and they are planning a traditional white wedding surrounded by family and friends.

The church at Knight Hill is the first in Padiham, Burnley and Pendle to be gain approval to conduct gay weddings since the legislation came in two years ago.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Minister the Rev Jim Corrigall. Lizzie (21) said: "We have always wanted to be married to each other and we are looking forward to the big day.

"We realise that some people will not understand or accept this but that is their problem because we are happy, in love and all our family and friends are so excited and happy for us too and they are the ones who matter.

"We both come from close, strong families and that is what we want for ourselves."

The couple met online three years ago and have been inseparable since Lizzie went to Kim's hometown of Middlesbrough to meet her.

After a whirlwind romance Kim moved to Padiham where the couple have set up home.

They got engaged after Kim planned a romantic proposal at the Blackpool Sea Life Centre as Lizzie is a huge fan of sharks.

As Lizzie watched a diver with the sharks in the glass tunnel Kim (22) who works in retail security, got down on one knee and proposed in front of dozens of people.

Lizzie was stunned and delighted and did not hesitate to say yes. She said; "I had dropped a few hints that I wanted to get married but that proposal was totally unexpected and so romantic."

Lizzie, whose traditional white wedding dress is being kept under wraps until the big day, will be walked down the aisle and given away by her dad, Brian, watched by her proud mum, Alison who owns Padiham's Kinderbear Nursery.

The entourage will include bridesmaids who are Lizzie's little sister Emily (18), her cousin Megan and a maid of honour, Amy Forster who is Kim's sister.

But a break with tradition is being made as Kim has chosen a Best Woman instead of Best Man. That duty will be carried out by her best pal, Hannah Brown.

Kim has opted to wear a suit and has been affectionately called "The Broom." And the couple are planning to include their four pet chihuahuas, Reggie, Junior, Ralph and Jorgie, in their big day with a special photo shoot after the ceremony.