How much does the UK spend on overseas aid, and which countries get the most?

Here are some key statistics on the UK's overseas aid budget:

:: The UK provided a total of £12.1 billion in overseas aid in 2015 - the most recent figure available. It was an increase of 3.7% on the total in 2014.

:: By law, the Government must spend the equivalent of 0.7% of gross national income on overseas aid. This target was met in 2015.

:: A target of 0.7% was first set by the United Nations in 1970.

:: According to figures compiled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK was one of only six major donors that met or exceeded 0.7% in 2015. The others were Sweden (1.40%), Norway (1.05%), Luxembourg (0.95%), Denmark (0.85%) and the Netherlands (0.75%).

:: Of the £12.1 billion spent by the UK in 2015, 63% - £7.7 billion - went direct to specific countries in the form of bilateral aid. The rest took the form of contributions to international organisations, such as the United Nations.

:: The majority of bilateral aid was spent in Africa and Asia. A total of £2.8 billion went to Africa, while £2.1 billion went to Asia.

:: A total of 129 countries received bilateral aid from the UK in 2015.

:: The top 10 countries receiving bilateral aid from the UK in 2015 were:

1. Pakistan: £374 million

2. Ethiopia: £339 million

3. Afghanistan: £300 million

4. Nigeria: £263 million

5. Syria: £258 million

6. Sierra Leone: £218 million

7. South Sudan: £208 million

8. Tanzania: £205 million

9. India: £186 million

10. Bangladesh: £164 million

:: Total day-to-day spending by the Department for International Development for 2015/16 was £9.3 billion. This compares with £117.2 billion by the Department of Health, £58.0 billion by the Department for Education and £35.1 billion by the Ministry of Defence.