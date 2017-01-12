Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK

As national titles go, Lancashire’s latest is hardly one to get excited about.

The Red Rose county has replaced leafy Surrey as the dogging capital of the UK - the top destination for people looking for outdoor sex with strangers.

According to a “swinging” website Lancashire can boast 216 locations for kinky late-night liaisons.

They range from the car park opposite Preston North End’s stadium, to Charnock Richard services, to Worden Park, Leyland and a cemetery car park in Penwortham.

The site claims to have more than 21,000 members in Lancashire who admit to engaging in public sex with whoever happens to be there at the time.

A spokesperson said: “Although Lancashire has the most locations, I’m not sure it is the most popular. You would have to go round each site and count.”

While dogging is not against the law, Lancashire Police last night warned the county’s growing number of participants they could find themselves before the courts if they go too far.

“Sex in public places is not necessarily illegal,” said a spokesman. “However we will take action where anyone could be offended by another person’s conduct or actions.”

The site claims to have more than 1.8m members in the UK and lists over 3,000 popular dogging locations.

Its list includes Wigan Road, Bamber Bridge (behind B&Q), Cuerden Valley car park, a site opposite the Guild Merchant pub in Cottam and Walton Summit Industrial Estate. Others mentioned include Walker Lane, Fulwood, Denham Quarry car park in Chorley, the Comet car park in Lancaster, Beacon Fell, Moor Park Bowling Club at Preston and Howick Cross Lane in Penwortham.