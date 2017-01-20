Roll on spring, say frustrated Preston drivers

March can’t come soon enough for fed-up motorists in and around Preston.

Because that’s when drivers may be able to drive along Eastway, Fulwood, without major delays.

Traffic backing up at Eastway, Fulwood.

Roadworks on Eastway –one of the key routes to and from the motorway network – are jamming traffic in and around the area.

And with 24-hour temporary traffic lights in force until January 30, the delays look set to continue in the short term.

New roundabouts and access roads being constructed to housing developments are the main cause of the problems.

One motorist said: “It’s a nightmare at peak times. It takes me 25-30 minutes for a 10-minute journey just to get to the motorway.”

A major new roundabout is being created at Longfield, also meaning Longfield itself is closed at the Eastway junction.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said all efforts were being made to keep disruption to a minimum.

“If people are travelling in this area, please allow more travel time,” he added.