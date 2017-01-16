Competitive ballroom dance back at the Tower

After a long absence, Open Competitive Ballroom Dancing is finally set to the Tower with the British Dance Grand Prix.

Philip Hurst of Hurst Dance Studios has announced the new competition, which will launch on Saturday, June 24.

The format will be of a dinner and dance with Junior, Amateur Ballroom, Latin competitions taking place, followed by social dancing.

It is estimated that between 1,000 and 1,500 people will attend the event. If successful, it could lead to an expanded, two-day event in 2018.

Philip Hurst said: “Together with Paul and Paulene Taylor, I am excited to announce an exciting new dance competition at Blackpool Tower. The British Dance Grand Prix.

“I have been running five dance events a year at the Tower for the last six years, as well as dance holidays throughout the UK, and have a massive following of social dancers with over 8000 on my email distribution.

“We think with the current strength of competitive dancing in the UK along with the huge success of Strictly Come Dancing, that tickets will fly out.”