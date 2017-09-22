Coaster thrills spill over into the night with late riding special

Late night riding returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this weekend, with the park open from 10am until 10pm tomorrow.

As well as enjoying Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s fantastic line up of rides, guests can be amazed by a spectacular fireworks display to end the night.

Visitors have the chance to ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster the Big One, check out the twists and turns of Infusion at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper.

There will be live entertainment throughout the evening as well as DJs spinning the latest tunes on Pleasure Beach Radio.

Managing director Amanda Thompson said: “Our late night riding events are always extremely popular with guests who want to enjoy the extended opening hours and then the fantastic fireworks display.

“I hope that many people take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark.”

Our younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Wristband prices start at £29.50 on the gate or £22 online in advance, evening only bands cost £22 online for entry from 4pm.

For details, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com or call 0871 222 1234.