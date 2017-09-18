Band returns to home village of Cockerham this weekend

Rock and roll band The Flatlanders return to their home village of Cockerham this Saturday, September 23 to play at a special charity event at the village hall.

This promises to be a fantastic night out and is in aid of Cockerham St Michael’s Church, known locally as the ‘church in the field’, with funds going to maintenance and preservation of this beautiful, listed building.

There will also be a hog roast by Garstang butcher Roy Scott, kicking the evening off at 7.30pm, with bar until late.

The Flatlanders are well known in Garstang and play hits from the 1960s to the present day, comprising Joel Arber (guitars and vocals) and Murph Slater (vocals) from Cockerham, Forton-based Neil Thompson (keyboards and sax) and former Cockerham residents Kevin Duncan (drums) and Nick Brennan of Garstang (bass).

For tickets ring 07710 453181 or 01524 791650, or call at The Manor Inn, Cockerham or Roy Scott’s Butchers.