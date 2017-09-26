Organist gets to grips with Wurlitzer

World renowned organist, Robert Wolfe, will be at the Mighty Wurlitzer at Blackpool’s Opera House, on November 8 at 2pm.

Robert’s music is often heard on BBC Radio 2 and he is a regular on television.

Highlights include playing live for The National Lottery, with an audience of around 20m viewers hearing the magnificent sounds of the Wurlitzer organ at Thursford, Norfolk.

Recently he clocked up more than £1m viewers on YouTube.

Robert has come to be known locally, nationally and internationally.

From early spring to late autumn, seven days a week, Robert draws large crowds who delight in his warm personality and his unique musical talents.

During the winter months he performs concerts not only around the UK, but the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.