Sixties mod nostalgia as band’s tale is told in Blackpool, as part of UK tour

All or Nothing, the smash hit musical telling the story of 60s rock band The Small Faces comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre from May 15-17.

Written by award winning actress and writer Carol Harrison, she says: “It’s a real honour to be able to bring the extraordinary world of The Small Faces back to the fans and to a brand new audience, young and old.”

The Sunday Express calls it “A smile-inducing night of Mod nostalgia” with The Daily Mail’s Richard Littlejohn adding, “There are some great gags, the music is marvellous” and the Daily Telegraph agreeing that “All or Nothing delivers the goods. At once cheeky and reverential”.

The East London band is remembered as one of the most influential mod groups of the 1960s with memorable hit songs such as Itchycoo Park, Lazy Sunday, All or Nothing and Tin Soldier.

Call the box office on 01253 743339 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk, tickets range from £21.50 to £27.50.